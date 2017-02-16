SD bill inspired by unflattering teacher memes passes panel

Students in South Dakota may need to mind their phones in schools if a bill banning pictures and videos of unsuspecting teachers passes the Legislature.

The House Education Committee on Wednesday approved a bill that would make it a Class 2 misdemeanor for non-students to use electronic listening or recording devices in classrooms.

Sponsor Republican Rep. Susan Wismer, of Britton, says the bill was originally intended to address problems arising from juvenile justice reform in schools but was amended extensively.

Rob Monson, executive director of School Administrators of South Dakota, says he had the bill amended to deter unflattering memes that parents have made of teachers without their knowledge.