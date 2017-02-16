"Most Wanted" sex offender in northwest Iowa - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

"Most Wanted" sex offender in northwest Iowa

Authorities are still looking for one person in northwest Iowa who is on the Iowa Sex Offender Registry's Most Wanted List.

He's Dagoberto Reyes.

His last known address; Storm Lake.

But, that was almost 10-years ago.

Story from KTIV archives/MAY 2005:

An investigation into a Storm Lake, Iowa sexual assault could lead to more arrests.

The Storm Lake Police Department says it received a report on April 1 that a 14-year-old girl was sexually assaulted at a mobile home at 603  West 8th Street.

The victim told investigators she waited to report the incident because of embarrassment.

A couple weeks later, authorities arrested 25-year-old Andres Guillen of Storm Lake and charged him with sexual abuse.

Police have also charged 18-year-old Dagoberto "Ivan" Reyes of Storm Lake with sexual abuse.  

But Reyes has left the area and Storm Lake Police is looking for him.

He's described as a Hispanic male, 5' 8', weighing 145 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

If you have more information, contact Storm Lake Police at (712) 732-8010.

