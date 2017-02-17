The Latest: Senate confirms Pruitt as head of EPA

The Senate has confirmed President Donald Trump's nominee to lead the Environmental Protection Agency.



Scott Pruitt was approved on Friday by a vote of 52-46.



Pruitt served six years as Oklahoma's attorney general and was closely aligned with oil and gas companies in his home state, whose executives backed his political campaigns. He filed 14 lawsuits as attorney general challenging EPA regulations, including President Barack Obama's plan to limit planet-warming carbon emissions.



Pruitt's nomination was strongly opposed by environmental groups that predict he will roll back EPA's enforcement efforts.

Previous story:

Senate Republicans are poised to use their majority to confirm President Donald Trump's nominee to lead the Environmental Protection Agency.



A vote on Scott Pruitt's nomination is set for Friday, despite a call from Democrats for a delay. A judge in Oklahoma on Thursday ordered Pruitt, the state's attorney general, to release thousands of his emails with oil and gas executives by next week. Pruitt has refused to release the emails for more than two years.



So far, Sen. Susan Collins of Maine is the lone Republican saying she will vote against Pruitt. He is closely aligned with oil and gas companies, whose executives have backed his political campaigns.



Pruitt has filed 14 federal lawsuits challenging EPA regulations. Environmental groups fear Pruitt will cut EPA's workforce and gut enforcement efforts.



The vote is scheduled for 12 p.m.