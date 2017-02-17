The developer of the Keystone XL pipeline is once again seeking approval for a route through Nebraska

TransCanada is not giving up, still hoping to get the Keystone XL pipeline built in the Nebraska.



Terry Cuhna, Sr. Manager with TransCanada said, "There still is a need, we have customers who want to move crude oil in the marketplace."



With the permit application now on file with the public service commission.



TransCanada is reviving it's plans despite opposition.



Linda Anderson, with Bold Nebraska said, "They're up against a fight."



Linda Anderson is with 'Bold Nebraska' an environmental group, which has been fighting the pipeline from the start.



It's ready to go to court again.



Linda Anderson, with Bold Nebraska said, "We need to make sure our farmers, ranchers and landowners protected."



Here's a look at the proposed route, it's 275 miles long, runs through ten counties and is different than the route proposed back in 2012.



Changed to not disrupt the designated national natural landmark of the Sandhills region.



Terry Cuhna, a Sr. Manager with TransCanada said, "The route we proposed today was part of the process in 2012 where several hundred Nebraskans participated in DEQ hearings to voice their concerns and as a result it was moved and shifted away from the Sandhills."



Opponents say it doesn't matter where the pipeline runs. It's an environmental hazard, from oil spills to contaminated water.



Linda Anderson. with Bold Nebraska said, "we need to transition out of dirty oil and fossil fuels to clean energy this is the time."



Terry Cuhna, with Sr. Manager with TransCanada said, "We are committed to the state and we want to work with Nebraskans moving forward be seen as a neighbor."



There are several steps in the process, president trump and the state department have 60 days to make a decision.

then the process for the Nebraska Public Service Commission is slated for seven months, it includes public hearings.



Bold Nebraska encourages folks against the pipeline to write the public service commission and President Trump.