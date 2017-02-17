Healthbeat 4: Sinus infection versus a cold

A stuffy nose, coughing and sore throat can mean a variety of things -- the most common diagnosis is a cold or sinus infection.

But how do we know the difference between the two?

Unity Point Health- St. Luke's Nurse Practitioner Cindy Lewin says a sinus infection typically starts out as a cold.

"As it turns into a sinus infection usually you'll have pressure on your forehead or in your frontal sinus-type region," said Cindy Lewin, Unity Point Health - St. Luke's Nurse Practitioner, "Drainage of green or yellow, have a headache and sometimes will run a little bit of a fever from 99 to 101."

Sinus infections can be viral or bacterial.

They can be treated over the counter or with an antibiotic depending on the severity of the symptoms.

However, when should you go to the doctor for medicine?

"Usually you want to give your cold five to seven days and then as you start to get more symptoms of the sinus then you should follow up with your doctor to see if you need to be put on an antibiotic or not, " said Lewin.

Lewin suggests using a decongestant, Tylenol or ib profane for treating a cold or sinus infection at home.

She adds the earlier you start treating your symptoms the less likely that you'll need to go to a doctor and get an antibiotic.

