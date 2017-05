Britax is recalling some 700,000 strollers whose car seats can fall off.

The US Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall Thursday.

It includes the "B-Agile" and "Bob Motion" strollers, with a click-and-go system that attach a car seat to their frame.

Britax received 26-reports of injuries after car seats detached from the stroller.

The commission says consumers should stop attaching the strollers to their car seats and contact the company for possible repairs.



Britax Customer Service:

Phone: 1-888-427-4829 (toll free)

Hours of operation:

Monday to Thursday: 8:30 am - 5:45 pm (ET)

Friday: 8:30 am - 4:45 pm (ET)