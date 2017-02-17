Record highs possible for our Friday

After a day in the 60s for a good chunk of Siouxland, our Friday will bring the warmest day of the week and perhaps a record breaking day for some parts of the region. Highs look to soar above 70° today in Sioux City with middle to maybe even upper 70s across some parts of Southern Siouxland. Nonetheless it will be an unseasonably warm day as southerly flow continues to pump in strong. A weak cool front will move through bringing in a cooler Saturday but still a day about 30° above average for February and high pressure will quickly build back in giving us more sunshine. Temperatures start their climb upwards yet again as another warm front approaches as we step into the latter half of our weekend and into Monday. Temperatures will climb into the mid 60s Sunday to upper 60s Monday to near 70° Tuesday.

The front will bring is some chances as some isolated thundershowers Sunday night into Monday giving us the our first shot at precipitation in over a week. High pressure then builds in again, this time, filtering in some colder air with highs going from the 60s Wednesday into the mid 50s Thursday. We then turn our eyes to a stronger system Thursday which looks to bring more rain to Siouxland but as temps cool into Friday, a more wintry scenario is possible. There is still much uncertainty with this system so continue to stay tuned to our latest forecasts.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer