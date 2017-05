In a news release, Assistant Police Chief Todd Erskine said on Thursday, at 3:10 p.m., the Storm Lake Police Department was called to the Storm Lake Middle School in reference to a threat.

Erskine said police met with school staff who allege that an 11-year-old boy made threats to blow the school up.

After an investigation, the boy was arrested and charged with Threats of Terrorism, a class D felony. The boy was processed and released to a parent pending a court date.

Police believe there was no imminent threat.