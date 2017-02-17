Big pattern change to follow warm-up - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Big pattern change to follow warm-up

By T.J. Springer, Morning Meteorologist
This spring-like pattern that we're feeling looks to start changing as we progress into next week. The main factor in our warm-up has been a strong ridge of high pressure in the middle part of the country at all levels of the atmosphere but as this begins to move east, it will open the doors for troughs and more storm systems to move in. Right now, the warmth looks to hang with us right into the middle of next week but beyond that, a potent trough looks to make its way through the region. With that, we could see much colder temps and maybe even the return of some more wintry weather. Temperatures could even dip below normal after being above average for almost two weeks.

