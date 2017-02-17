USDA reports NE and SD farm and ranch number were lower in 2016

Nebraska's number of farms and ranches declined during 2016, according to USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. The number of farms and ranches in the State, at 48,400, was down 300 farms from 2015.



Numbers of farms and ranches in Nebraska with less than $100,000 in agricultural sales declined 900 farms from the year earlier, while operations with more than $100,000 increased 600 farms from 2015.



Land in farms and ranches in Nebraska totaled 45.2 million acres, unchanged from 2015. The average size of operation, at 934 acres, was up 6 acres from the year earlier.



In South Dakota’s number of farms and ranches also declined during 2016. The number of farms and ranches in the State, at 31,000, was down 300 farms from 2015.



Numbers of farms and ranches in South Dakota with less than $100,000 in agricultural sales remained unchanged from the year earlier, while

operations with more than $100,000 were down 300 farms from 2015.



Land in farms and ranches in South Dakota totaled 43.3 million acres, unchanged from 2015. The average size of operation, at 1,397 acres, was up 14 acres from a year earlier.



