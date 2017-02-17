South Dakota grants funds available for communities that lost tr - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

South Dakota grants funds available for communities that lost trees in storms

Posted:
PIERRE, S.D. (KTIV) -

The South Dakota Department of Ag has grant funds available to communities that lost trees during storm events.

These Communities must use the grants to purchase or plant trees.

Applications for the storm tree replacement grant funds can be found at the Department of Agriculture, Resource Conservation & Forestry Division website

