To take on their duties on the USS Sioux City, the crew must first go through training in San Diego, California.

Starting Monday at Six, KTIV's Matt Breen shows us how that training works, even getting inside the training center that works like the bridge of the ship.

"USS Sioux City: Training Days" begins Monday on News 4 at Six, with additional reports Monday on News 4 at Ten and Tuesday on News 4 at Six.