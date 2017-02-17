Handwashing 101: How to wash your hands properly - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Handwashing 101: How to wash your hands properly

Posted:
Proper handwashing is one of the best ways to protect ourselves against cold and flu viruses, yet many people don't lather and scrub long enough to be effective. Proper handwashing is one of the best ways to protect ourselves against cold and flu viruses, yet many people don't lather and scrub long enough to be effective.
Flu season is in full swing, and the vaccine looks like it's protecting about only half of us from infection this year.

Doctors say a great way to arm ourselves against viruses is to start with our hands.

Proper handwashing can protect against cold and flu viruses, as long as the soaping and scrubbing last a full 20 seconds.

The Centers for Disease Control says studies have shown people unknowingly touch their eyes, nose and mouth around 25 times an hour, making it even more important to wash up after using the bathroom and before preparing food and eating. 

