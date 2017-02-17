Storm Lake, IA police share importance of juvenile court system after student threat

In a news release, Assistant Police Chief Todd Erskine said on Thursday, at 3:10 p.m., the Storm Lake Police Department was called to the Storm Lake Middle School in reference to a threat.

Storm Lake, IA Police arrest an 11-year-old boy with a felony after he made threats to blow up the school

A middle school student was arrested for "threats of terrorism" at a Siouxland School.

This is the second time a student has been charged for terroristic threats at Storm Lake Middle School over the last month.

Thursday, an 11-year-old student threatened to blow up the school.

"The investigation quickly revealed that there was no imminent threat," said Mark Prosser, Storm Lake Police Chief. "However, the school district and the police department working in conjunction take all threats seriously."

But what causes a fifth-grader to make this type of threat?

Prosser says, there are many possibilities.

"The background of the child or even an adult when they make threats," said Prosser. "What type of frustrations they have, what's going on in their life. And, then how they articulate or act out on a threat is varied."

Prosser says it can also have to do with needing others to take notice.

"It's not only perhaps a trend they've heard of in their own school, but it's a trend we see nationally of people saying things either to cause fear or to draw attention to themselves," he said.

"It's a lot less about punishment. And, it's a lot more about getting the individual under the umbrella of the juvenile court system that can provide appropriate diversion and counseling. So, that in their future they can make better choices and not have these types of plans or statements or thoughts."

For anyone thinking of making the same type of threat, Prosser encourages them to think twice because they will face consequences.

The superintendent of Storm Lake Community Schools said they had a regular school day Friday.

He says the student who made the threat was not at school but he can't comment on whether there is a suspension or expulsion involved.