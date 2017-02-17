Local musicians have new stage to call home

The Chesterfield in Sioux City was a hub for local musicians.

When they closed their doors back in November, artists were left with limited venues.

Starting tonight those local artists will have a new place to play their music.

The Huddle has been around for a while, but it's new for artists in the area looking for a spot to have their music heard.

The Huddle in South Sioux City, Nebraska is opening its doors for local artists.

This comes as a relief to bands that have had no where to play since November.

Their heartbreak is now turning into hope.

"It was really heartbreaking. I was actually in the hospital with my first son when it all went down and we were away from playing live gigs. So, to see a place that we were at frequently playing shows and meeting people, it was really heart breaking. But, I think this could be the new home away from home" says Logan Lansink of Solstice on Fire.

The heartbreak from the closure of The Chesterfield is something that was felt throughout the local music community.

"When the Chesterfield closed back in November it was a shock to the whole music scene" says Darin Foster, local music promoter.

Promoters and musicians alike felt the impact of The Chesterfield closing.

"The Chesterfield for ten years had been a staple for, you know, everything local music. There's a lot of other venues here in town but they don't particularly have that live sound" says Foster.

Now those artists do have a place with a proper sound system and sound engineer.

"We're trying to build The Huddle up here, myself and Joe Fry, we were previously at The Chesterfield and trying to build what had started over there to kind of bring it over here and make the Huddle one of the places, if not the place for live local weekly music" says Foster.

For owner Kim Verzani, excitement can be felt leading into the debut of bands playing at The Huddle.

"There's a lot of talk about what's going on. The music is totally new to what we've had previously" says owner Kim Verzani.

Having a new stage to call home is something that means a lot for local artists.