Siouxland residents get out and enjoy warm weather

By Jaret Lansford, Weekend Meteorologist/Multimedia Journalist
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Technically, we're still stuck in winter.

But, it has felt like spring for the last few days.

Temperatures soared to near record levels Friday, melting any remaining snow.

This made for a beautiful afternoon.

Many Siouxlanders took advantage by getting out and enjoying the warm weather.

"I was driving around and I thought this would be a great day to take a walk down by the river." said Harriett Marsh, Sioux City resident.

The average temperature in Sioux City usually doesn't reach the upper 60s until the end of April.

