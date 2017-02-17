Siouxland residents get out and enjoy warm weather

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -
Technically, we're still stuck in winter.
But, it has felt like spring for the last few days.
Temperatures soared to near record levels Friday, melting any remaining snow.
This made for a beautiful afternoon.
Many Siouxlanders took advantage by getting out and enjoying the warm weather.
"I was driving around and I thought this would be a great day to take a walk down by the river." said Harriett Marsh, Sioux City resident.
The average temperature in Sioux City usually doesn't reach the upper 60s until the end of April.