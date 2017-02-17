Siouxland residents get out and enjoy warm weather

Technically, we're still stuck in winter.



But, it has felt like spring for the last few days.



Temperatures soared to near record levels Friday, melting any remaining snow.



This made for a beautiful afternoon.



Many Siouxlanders took advantage by getting out and enjoying the warm weather.



"I was driving around and I thought this would be a great day to take a walk down by the river." said Harriett Marsh, Sioux City resident.



The average temperature in Sioux City usually doesn't reach the upper 60s until the end of April.