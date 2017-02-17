Golf courses get early start with warm February temperatures

Siouxlanders were taking advantage of the warm weather Friday.



One popular destination was the golf course.



Local courses normally don't open until the middle of March.



But with the recent above average temperatures, some have opened a month early.



From the driving range to the fairway, many golfers were excited to break out their clubs.



Golfers came from as far away as Fargo, North Dakota to get some time on the links.



"We were the first ones to tee off. We've already got eighteen holes in. So it was a little cool but we kept taking layers off as we went and I think I'll get down one more layer this afternoon. We're going to play another eighteen." said Harold Bruce, golfer from North Dakota.



Tee times for the weekend are booked at Whispering Creek Golf Club.



Officials say they expect things to remain busy as long as the weather cooperates.