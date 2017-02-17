UPDATE: Three hurt, school bus driver cited in chain reaction crash

Sioux City police have cited the bus driver in a chain-reaction crash that injured three people.

It happened shortly after 3:00pm, Friday, at the intersection of Applewood Avenue and South Lakeport Street.

Police say the driver of a gold mini-van had stopped for traffic ahead that was waiting to turn onto Applewood Avenue. The report says a red mini-van, which was following the gold mini-van, stopped suddenly, and the school bus rear-ended the red mini-van.

The force of the impact pushed the red mini-van into the gold mini-van.

Investigators say two passengers in the red mini-van-- 53-year-old Deanna Hall, and 14-year-old Elizabeth Hall-- were hurt in the crash. A detailed police report also shows a passenger on the bus, Brianna Donahue, was hurt.

No one in the gold mini-van was injured.

Police cited the bus driver, 35-year-old Andrea Beuzekom, with "failure to stop at assured, clear distance".