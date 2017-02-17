A little cooler Saturday, but staying very mild!

For the second straight day, Siouxland is seeing widespread 60s meaning highs are about 30 degree above average.

A cold front moving through the area will bring temperatures down a touch for Saturday but we're still expecting highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s with a lot of sunshine.

We'll warm up a bit on Sunday with highs in the mid 60s as a system will be approaching the area that could give us a chance of showers and maybe even thunderstorms Sunday night with rain showers still possible on Monday as we stay in the 60s.

Tuesday could be repeat performance of what we have seen on Friday meaning highs could get into the upper 60s with low 60s lingering into Wednesday.

Better cooling finally begins on Thursday with highs in the low 50s with decent chances of rain moving in by then.

As the colder air continues to push in, we could see a rain and snow mix from Thursday night into Friday as we may only get into the 30s for highs on Friday.