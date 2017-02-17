Area high schoolers take part in skills day competition at WITCC

Area high schoolers sharpened their health skills today as part of a competition at Western Iowa Tech.

The college held the event for students looking to pursue jobs in the health field.

This is the fifth year the school has provided the program for students in the area.

Local professionals provided information about their specific careers for the students.

The skill camp focuses on a number of techniques that benefit these students.

"It's all about leadership, it's all about kind of your job development and its also about their skill development in the health programs," said WIT Recruiting Coordinator, Matt Thomsen.

Students were able to check out medical vehicles and ask questions about those professionals careers.

Some students are already finding a special place for the health field.

"Almost seven years ago I was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes and that experience has kinda inspired me to go to that same career path in medicine, and help children who've had similar experiences to mine," said East High School Sophomore, Sabrina Taylor.

In total 125 students attended today from the different high schools.

There will be another skill day for other fields in April.

