What a day it turned out to be with highs mostly in the 60s across Siouxland.

Sioux City's high was 66 degrees falling 5 degrees short of our record high of 71 set in 1981.

Places like Des Moines did hit a record high as they reached 75 making it the second warmest February day on record.

Lincoln, NE also established a record reaching 74 degrees there.

Siouxland will continue to see highs in the 50s and 60s all the way into the middle of next week.