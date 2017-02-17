Man indicted for Yankton bank robbery

A 26-year-old man has been indicted for a bank robbery in Yankton, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney Randolph J. Seiler

David William Giese, of Yankton, is accused for the robbery that happened at the Wells Fargo Bank on July 26, 2016.

Previous coverage: Yankton Police release photo of wanted bank robber

If convicted, he faces up to 25 years in prison and a 250 thousand dollar fine.

Giese has been released on bond pending trial.

The date of that trial has not been set.