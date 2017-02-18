SportsFource Extra semifinal wrestling highlights - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

SportsFource Extra semifinal wrestling highlights

By Brad Pautsch, Sports Director
Sibley-Ocheyedan's Dylan Schuck won his semifinal match on Friday night. Sibley-Ocheyedan's Dylan Schuck won his semifinal match on Friday night.

--IOWA WRESTLING SEMIFINAL WINNERS
John Henrich  Akron-Westfield  160  
Drake Johnsen  Logan-Magnolia  220  
Dylan Schuck  Sibley-Ocheyedan  145  
Kory Van Oort  West Sioux  138  
Adam Allard  West Sioux  106  

--NEBRASKA WRESTLING SEMIFINAL WINNERS
Caydon McCracken  Battle Creek  106  
Dillon Stewart  Elkhorn Valley  113  
Andrew Herley  Neligh-Oakdale  132  
Sam Cantu  Norfolk Catholic  285  
Jason Hahleck  O'Neill  220  
Bailey Thompson  O'Neill  195  
Cole Aschoff  Plainview  145  
Dominique Rickard  Plainview  120  
Christian Miller  Plainview  138  
Cody Thomas  Wakefield  182  
Riley Berg  West Pt-Beemer  138 

