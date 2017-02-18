SportsFource Extra semifinal wrestling highlights

Sibley-Ocheyedan's Dylan Schuck won his semifinal match on Friday night.
--IOWA WRESTLING SEMIFINAL WINNERS
John Henrich Akron-Westfield 160
Drake Johnsen Logan-Magnolia 220
Dylan Schuck Sibley-Ocheyedan 145
Kory Van Oort West Sioux 138
Adam Allard West Sioux 106
--NEBRASKA WRESTLING SEMIFINAL WINNERS
Caydon McCracken Battle Creek 106
Dillon Stewart Elkhorn Valley 113
Andrew Herley Neligh-Oakdale 132
Sam Cantu Norfolk Catholic 285
Jason Hahleck O'Neill 220
Bailey Thompson O'Neill 195
Cole Aschoff Plainview 145
Dominique Rickard Plainview 120
Christian Miller Plainview 138
Cody Thomas Wakefield 182
Riley Berg West Pt-Beemer 138