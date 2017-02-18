After quiet recent weather chances for precipitation return - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

After quiet recent weather chances for precipitation return

Posted:
By Jaret Lansford, Weekend Meteorologist/Multimedia Journalist
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Another day, another set of high temperatures well above average!

Temperatures soared into the 60s once again on Saturday and that trend looks to continue through the middle of the week.

We could even reach 70 on a few days! Winds will be a little gusty on Sunday with gusts up to 30 mph.

This is ahead of a front that will bring the chance for thundershowers late Sunday night into Monday morning and again Monday afternoon.

We dry back out for Tuesday and Wednesday before a second, more potent storm moves into the Midwest.

It's still early to get into details especially since models have significant differences.

However, there is a possibility for accumulating snow with the system.

Winds also look to be strong on the back side of the system.

More certain is that our string of very warm weather looks to be ending by the time we reach the end of the work week with highs close to average in the 30s.

