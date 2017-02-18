Steins & Vines Beer and Wine fest pours Into Sioux City

Beer experts and wine connoisseurs taste buds got a treat in Sioux city, as the Steins and Vines Festival got underway

From Pilsners to IPA's and Imperial Stouts beer lovers got a taste of their favorite frothy beverage at the annual Stein and Veins Wine Festival.

"A lot of different tastes with a pale ale and so you get a wide range of flavors and with the Pilsners it's just a good old beer," said Troy Knight, Beer Enthusiast.

Along with a sample of their foamy favorite, they also get a lesson in the craft.

"The Stout and the Porter are very malt based beer so they are going to be rich and creamy and roasty, toasty, chocolate expresso flavor so a lot of different angles of beer," said Paul DeBries, Deschutes Brewery.

Beer flavors actually come in 7 different flavor categories. Malt, Hop, Crisp, Roast, Smoke, fruit and spice as well as well as tart and funky.

"So whether you are a beer lover or a wine lover, there is something here for everyone, and I learned that the key to tasting a good wine, is your nose," reports Danielle Davis.

"Usually you have a big sniffer and you get your nose right down into the wine and you get th bouquet of the wine from the fruit that it is made. For your first sip you suck the wine through your teeth and you get that first hit, then the second sip will give you the full body.and flavor of the wine," said Tony Heisterkamp, Broken Kettle Cellars.

Red, whites, dry, sweet, everyone's palate is different so the same wine will taste different to each person.

"I like semi-dry, the dry is too much and really sweet ones are great after a meal," said Mary Lander," Wine Enthusiast.

Local companies are hoping that a taste today, will be a customer tomorrow.

As drinking and driving is illegal, there were designated driver tickets as well as coffee and food sampling.