Meteorologist Jaret Lansford speaks with Boy Scout Troop

By Jaret Lansford, Weekend Meteorologist/Multimedia Journalist
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Meteorologist Jaret Lansford was able to speak to a Boy Scout troop in Sioux City on Saturday.

He told them about broadcast opportunities and the preparations needed to get into those different jobs.

The scouts are working to obtain their Radio Merit Badge.

