Local NAACP chapter hosts Black History Month banquet

By Danielle Davis, Multimedia Journalist
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

The annual Freedom Fund Banquet hosted by the Sioux City Chapter of the NAACP took place tonight.  

This event is part of their Black History Month Program. 

Longtime Sioux City Attorney, Frank Baron was the keynote speaker. 

"Working for Justice" was the program theme. 

The banquet was supported by several local business and individuals. 

A musical performance was performed by the Siouxland Christian School Choir. 

Keynote speaker Baron wanted his education message to be heard and also be a call of action to everyone to further the battle for equal rights for everyone. 

The banquet was attended by more than 300 individuals of all nationalities and faith based groups. 

