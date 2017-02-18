Denim & Dreams 2017 STARS event celebrated with Mardi Gras theme

With just 10 days before the much celebrated Mardi Gras parade that takes place in New Orleans each year -- Siouxland got in the spirit with their Stars 2017 Denim and Dreams event.

The annual dinner and auction paid tribute with a Mardi Gras theme and KTIV's Matt Breen was the Master of Ceremonies.

For 20 years the Denim and Dreams event has raised money for STARS. STARS serves children and adults with special needs in the Siouxland area through animal-assisted therapies.

Along with a Mardi Gras theme, the event included a Mardi Gras getaway package and the only thing that topped that was the auction for an eight-week-old, "Noah's Hope" Puppy.

"The main thing that this money goes to is to allow for no one ever to be refused the therapy we offer at STARS. With the money raised tonight, we can continue to do that plus we have a scholarship program," said Debbie Currier, STARS Executive Director.

STARS uses therapy horses as well as dogs.

They are expecting to raise about $60,000 from this year's event.