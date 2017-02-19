Iowa realtors draft savings program bill for first time house buyers

In a harsh housing market, buying a home can be a daunting feat for first time home buyers.

"We do know that every dollar counts for these first time home buyers," said United Real Estate Solutions Vice President of Sales and Recruiting, Tonya Vakulskas.

Realtors say young individuals and couples often struggle to purchase that first home.

They say crushing student debt, high rental payments, and overall living expenses can be taxing on young home buyers.

"It is tough," said Vakulskas. "We see a lot of first time buyers, they have good income, good credit, but often just not enough money to save up for that initial down payment."

So, the Iowa Association of Realtors drafted a plan to make the home buying process more affordable for first timers.

The savings program allows individuals to deposit an annual $2,000 into a savings account. Couples can save up to $4,000 annually.

Program members can deposit money for up to ten years in the tax-exempt savings account with help from their parents or grandparents.

Realtors say it would add 3,300 statewide home buyers each year and and inject about $6.2 million into the state economy, all while giving young home buyers that much-needed boost.

"These Millennials, they want to buy homes," said Vakulskas. "They want to have a piece of the American dream."

Those hopeful home buyers might still be living off of microwaved pizza rolls and Ramen noodles, but soon they could be cooking them in their own full-sized kitchen.

The Iowa Association of Realtors has drafted its housing savings bill.

Local realtors have yet to get feedback on the program from local legislators.