Preventing Heart Disease and Obesity in Teens

Doctors say starting young can help prevent heart disease and other medical problems in teens.

Inviting kids to dance their way to a healthier heart is just one of the ways Mercy Hospital is trying to get to the heart of the matter when it comes to teen health and obesity.

Nursing student Kristina Sorenson is starting early to do her part.

"Their daily choices now don't have an immediate effect but in 30 years when they are still making bad sugar choices they are going to end up with heart disease, possible heart attack stoke other health complications," said Kristina Sorenson, Nursing Student, Morningside College.

Playing doctor as a kid was fun, so they got to relive that memory with a game, but being actually operated on is something medical staff is hoping to prevent.

Nearly 33% teens are considered to be overweight or obese, which can lead to diabetes.

A variety of exercises was given today to measure hearth health. the teens also did sit-ups and arm lifts holding just water jugs, a simple exercise that can even be done at home.

But the most shocking test is when kids had to determine how much sodium, caffeine and sugar were in some of their favorite soft drinks, the results, had an effect.

"I was wondering how much sugar was in it and so I put like 8 cubes of sugar in it so she started putting them in and she wasn't stopping and she said it was 15.75 and I was like no, what," said Tanisha Adamson, 18-years-old.

"I drink quite a bit but learning how much I am actually taking in my body I am probably going to cut down a little bit," said Jadyn, Zediker, 16-years-old.

"And then I learned 15 was the cubes and each cube is 4 grams and so, that's a lot of sugar," continued Adamson.

Experts say teens are more and more developing health problems that at one time only affected adults, type 2 diabetes is one such problem.

You are at a higher risk of having type 2 diabetes if a family member has it.

Other risk factors are obesity and not being active.