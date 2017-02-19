Chance for spring storms tonight and Monday, winter storm possible by end of week

It was another warm day in Siouxland with highs in the 60s once again.



We narrowly missed out on a record high in Sioux City but temperatures look to remain near record levels in the short-term.



A system will move through tonight bringing a chance for showers and even some isolated thunderstorms after midnight.



These will last through the morning hours with some clearing after the system moves east.



There is a small chance for afternoon redevelopment but with either round there will be no severe weather.



Quiet weather returns Monday night and stays through Wednesday before our next system moves in.



This one bears watching as it looks more likely that it will bring accumulating snow and windy conditions for the end of the week.



It's still too early to talk about amounts with some variability in storm track.



Temperatures will return to more seasonal values by Friday with highs in the 30s.