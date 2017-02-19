Middle school students display artwork at youth art exhibition

Middle school students from around Siouxland displayed their artistic creations at the 28th Annual Youth Art Month Exhibition.

Hundreds of students entered their displays for the exhibition and a juried art committee narrowed it down to 60 pieces.

A guest juror selects a number of pieces to be exhibited, then Sioux City Art Center Director, Al Harris-Fernandez, selects the rest.

The juror then chooses the first, second, and third place winners.

All 60 artworks selected stay on exhibit at the art center for a month and a half.

It's the first time being honored at the center for a lot of little artists, and for others it's another notch on the easel.

"I feel kind of proud about it because, just to know that I got it in like again," said North Middle School seventh grader, Thalia LaDeaux. "Like over and over."

Sioux City educators say it's important to have events like this that celebrate the arts, since some school districts across the country are cutting their art programs.

"The arts are central to the work that we do," said Sioux City Community Schools Superintendent Dr. Paul Gausman. "We of course have to teach math and reading and social studies and sciences and those kinds of things and they're very, very important, but the arts are something that brings it all together and helps make us who we are."

The art center frames every work and returns them to the students to keep in their families for years to come.