"Heart Expo" gets to the heart of the matter

By Danielle Davis, Multimedia Journalist
Mercy Hospital is hoping to close the doors on heart disease with a Heart Expo.

They invited the public inside to talk about and to get educated on how to prevent the disease. Heart disease is the number one killer of both men and women. Visitors got to take tours and even watched an open-heart surgery demonstration. Doctors were on hand to demonstrate and answer questions. But, most important of all, they want to prevent people from becoming patients in the first place.

"Dial, 9-1-1, we still have people who will drive themselves to the hospital but by activating our emergency medical services, a lot of times that diagnosis can be made in the home and treatment can begin much earlier and we can have people waiting for you at the door when you get to the door at the hospital" said Dr. Jerome Pierson, Mercy Hospital Cardiologist

Mercy Hospital medical staff invites everyone out to their free Cardiac Rehab Face Forward class that is taught by nurses and you do not have to have had a heart incident to attend. 

