West Sioux's Allard, A-W's Henrich welcomed home after state titles

Five Siouxlanders wrestled for state championships in Saturday night's Iowa Class 1A state finals.



When the dust settled, three of those came away with state titles, including a pair of grapplers from towns just 13 miles apart.

West Sioux had two wrestlers in state finals for the first time in school history, and Adam Allard won the 106-pound state title.

The freshman capped off a 47-1 season with a 5-2 decision win in the championship match.



Allard beat the No. 1 and No. 2 kids on his way to the state title.



He's just the second Falcon to win state, and the first since 1967 to come away with the gold.

"It means a lot, and for this town, it's been a really long time," said Allard. "Our team's getting bigger and it's improving a lot."

"I knew those kids were two really tough kids, The number one kid and the number two kid, so I knew I had to go out there and go my hardest. It was a great season, and I hope it's just as good next year."

Akron-Westfield's John Henrich eeked out a 4-3 decision in the 160 pound final.



Henrich becomes the Westerners' fifth state champion, and first since 2009.

Henrich transfered to A-W from Rapid City, S.D., where he wrestled varsity from grades 7-9.



As a sophomore, Henrich eclipsed 100 wins, and capped his first season in Iowa with a 43-0 record, and a state championship.

"It was just a relief, 10 or 11 years of wrestling finally paid off for me," said Henrich. "When I was younger, I set a goal for myself. I want to win a high school state championship, and that's what I've been working for ever since. I made it to the semis twice in South Dakota, and I could never pass that curse. And I finally got through that, and I was like 'today's the day.'"

Logan-Magnolia's Drake Johnsen was Siouxland's other state champion, winning the Class 1A, 220-pound title via pin.