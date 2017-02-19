West Sioux's Allard, A-W's Henrich welcomed home after state tit - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

West Sioux's Allard, A-W's Henrich welcomed home after state titles

Posted:
By Mark Freund, Weekend Sports Anchor
Connect
Akron-Westfield's John Henrich gets a pin during last week's Iowa state wrestling tournament. Akron-Westfield's John Henrich gets a pin during last week's Iowa state wrestling tournament.
HAWARDEN/AKRON, Iowa (KTIV) -

Five Siouxlanders wrestled for state championships in Saturday night's Iowa Class 1A state finals.
    
When the dust settled, three of those came away with state titles, including a pair of grapplers from towns just 13 miles apart.

West Sioux had two wrestlers in state finals for the first time in school history, and Adam Allard won the 106-pound state title.

The freshman capped off a 47-1 season with a 5-2 decision win in the championship match.
    
Allard beat the No. 1 and No. 2 kids on his way to the state title.
    
He's  just the second Falcon to win state, and the first since 1967 to come away with the gold.

"It means a lot, and for this town, it's been a really long time," said Allard. "Our team's getting bigger and it's improving a lot."

"I knew those kids were two really tough kids, The number one kid and the number two kid, so I knew I had to go out there and go my hardest. It was a great season, and I hope it's just as good next year."

Akron-Westfield's John Henrich eeked out a 4-3 decision in the 160 pound final.
    
Henrich becomes the Westerners' fifth state champion, and first since 2009.

Henrich transfered to A-W from Rapid City, S.D., where he wrestled varsity from grades 7-9.
    
As a sophomore, Henrich eclipsed 100 wins, and capped his first season in Iowa with a 43-0 record, and a state championship.

"It was just a relief, 10 or 11 years of wrestling finally paid off for me," said Henrich. "When I was younger, I set a goal for myself. I want to win a high school state championship, and that's what I've been working for ever since. I made it to the semis twice in South Dakota, and I could never pass that curse. And I finally got through that, and I was like 'today's the day.'"

Logan-Magnolia's Drake Johnsen was Siouxland's other state champion, winning the Class 1A, 220-pound title via pin.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KITV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.