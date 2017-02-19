Staff retention improves at Yankton mental health facility

The administrator of a state-run mental health facility in Yankton says hiring and staff retention have improved since a pay raise and a rapid hiring fair last year.



The Sioux Falls Argus Leader reports Human Services Center Administrator Troy Jones told lawmakers during a recent Department of Social Services budget briefing that the center's overall turnover has dropped to 10 percent since July.



The center has struggled for years with turnover and staff shortages.



Employees were required to work overtime to deal with the needs of the 1,800 patients served annually.



An investigation by the newspaper revealed that the facility lost an employee every three days on average since 2008.



The hospital still needs 11 nurses, 8 1/2 mental health aides, seven counselors, three psychiatric social workers and nine clinical staff.