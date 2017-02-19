Iowa inmate charged after tossing HIV-tainted urine at guard - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Iowa inmate charged after tossing HIV-tainted urine at guard

Posted:
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) -

A western Iowa jail inmate infected with HIV has been charged with felony assault after officials say he threw a carton of his urine on a detention officer in Council Bluffs.

The Daily Nonpareil reports (http://bit.ly/2m8uvmO ) 52-year-old Charles Perkins, of Youngstown, Ohio, is charged with assault by inmate with bodily fluids or secretion. He faces up to five years in prison if convicted.

Police say the incident occurred Feb. 8 at the Pottawattamie County Jail. Investigators say Perkins told them he intended to throw the urine on another inmate, but his aim was off and hit the jail officer.

The officer is being evaluated for HIV exposure.

Perkins' public defender declined to comment to the Daily Nonpareil about the case.

