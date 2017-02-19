SDSU's Daum scores DI-high 51 points against Fort Wayne

South Dakota State's Mike Daum scored 51 points in the Jackrabbits' 97-89 win over Fort Wayne Saturday.



The sophomore was 14-29 from the field, hit seven three pointers, and was 16-17 from the free throw line.



Daum's 51-point outburst is the highest point total by any player in a Division I game this season.

"I was definitely lost in the game," said Daum. "It was surreal after the game. I had no idea what I was at, and it was a couple of my teammates, we were walking to the locker room. They're like, 'holy cow, dude, that's crazy what just happened.' And I was like, 'what did I have?' They're like, 'you had 51,' I was like oh, I said 'Holy cow'."

Daum is the nation's third leading-scorer, at 23.9 points per game. He's a native of Kimball, Neb.

