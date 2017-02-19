4 arrested after drive-by shooting in Ames, IA - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

4 arrested after drive-by shooting in Ames, IA

AMES, IOWA (WHO-TV) -

Ames police investigating a drive-by shooting that injured three people including an Iowa State student from Sioux City.

The shooting happened around 1:30 Sunday morning after a fight broke out in Campustown.

Officers returned fire on the suspect's car.

Two of the suspects ended up at a hospital in Fort Dodge with gunshot wounds.

All four were charged with attempted murder and are in jail tonight.

It isn't known if any of the suspects are students at Iowa State University.

The names of the three people injured in Ames haven't been released.

Several sources tell New 4 that one of the victims is a student from Sioux City.

A family member says he had no connection to the suspects and was released from the hospital.

