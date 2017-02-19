Joint meeting planned for Monday night in Dakota County, NE

The oldest meeting of it's kind in the United States will be taking place in South Sioux City Monday night.

It the 40th annual joint meeting will bring officials in Dakota County together.

The gathering starts at 5:30 p.m. with the meeting getting underway at 6 p.m. at the South Sioux City Community High School Library.

People can get a chance to hear about what's going on with many different local groups including elected officials, school districts, colleges and fire stations.

News release on meeting:

40TH ANNUAL

JOINT CITY/COUNTY/SCHOOL MEETING

February 20, 2017

South Sioux City High School

3301 G Street, South Sioux City, NE 68776

Master of Ceremonies: Mr. Todd Strom

5:30 p.m. Social

5:45 p.m. Seating

6:00 p.m. Welcome-South Sioux City Schools-School Board President, Marcia Mahon

Pledge of Allegiance

Acknowledgement of Board and Roll Calls

Invocation-Arlan Kuehn

Dinner

Addresses

* State of Dakota County-Board Chair Scott Love

* State of Dakota City-Mayor Jerry Yachevich

* State of South Sioux City-Mayor Rod Koch

* State of South Sioux City Schools-Mr. Todd Strom

* Comments by other Public Bodies

Presentation of Volunteer Service Award

Partnership Updates

* Individual Budgets: City/County/School

* Fire Stations

* Ho Chunk-Lance Morgan

* Heartland Counseling-Jennifer Jackson

* Northeast Community College-Cyndi Hanson

* City of Dakota City-Alyssa Silhacek

* Nebraska 150 Celebration-South Sioux City Schools

* South Sioux City Schools-Todd Strom

Legislative Issues

* Dakota County

* City of South Sioux City

* City of Dakota City

* South Sioux City Schools

* Senator Joni Albrecht

Adjourn

Dakota City will host the 41st Annual Joint Meeting in 2018