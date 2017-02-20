Storms rolled through south central Texas overnight damaging hom - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Storms rolled through south central Texas overnight damaging homes

Posted:
Powerful storms rolled through Texas overnight damaging homes and cutting power to thousands. Powerful storms rolled through Texas overnight damaging homes and cutting power to thousands.
(NBC News) -

The San Antonio Fire Department says there are more than 100 reports of damaged homes after the severe weather rolled through.

Several trees were knocked down as powerful winds accompanied the heavy rain.

According to the local power company more than 37,000 were without power as power crews worked through the night to repair downed lines.

A spokesperson for the San Antonio Fire Department reports there were fewer than five reports of minor injuries from the storm.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KITV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.