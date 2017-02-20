Sen. Ernst announces third annual Roast and Ride

U.S. Senator Joni Ernst will host her third annual Roast and Ride on June 3 in Boone, Iowa.

Organizers said the ride begins at Big Barn Harley-Davidson in Des Moines and will end at Cental Iowa Expo in Boone.

"Our third annual Roast and Ride is just around the corner," said Joni Ernst. "It's a family-friendly day where we will pay tribute to our veterans, as well as hear from and visit with Republican leaders about the issues that matter most to Iowans. Folks can sign up at JONIPAC.com to be among the first to know the latest details, including special guest speakers and when tickets will be available. I look forward to seeing everyone soon in Boone!"

Organizers said tickets will go on sale soon.

Joni Ernst's Jobs, Opportunities, and New Ideas PAC hosts the event each year.