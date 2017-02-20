Defense Secretary Jim Mattis arrives on an unannounced visit in - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis arrives on an unannounced visit in Iraq

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said Monday the United States does not intend to seize Iraqi oil, shifting away from an idea proposed by President Donald Trump that has rattled Iraq's leaders.

Mattis arrived on an unannounced visit in Iraq as the battle to oust ISIS militants from western Mosul moved into its second day, and as the Pentagon considers ways to accelerate the campaign against ISIS in Iraq and Syria.

Those efforts could be complicated by Trump's oil threat and his inclusion of Iraq in the administration's travel ban - twin blows that have roiled the nation and spurred local lawmakers to pressure Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi to reduce cooperation with Washington.

Mattis' comments may provide some reassurance to the Iraqis.

But the tensions come at a critical point in the war against ISIS, with two key battles in the works: the fight to take control of west Mosul, and the start of a campaign in Syria to oust ISIS from Raqqa, the capital of its self-declared caliphate.

Under the president's deadline, Mattis has just a week to send Trump a strategy to accelerate the fight and defeat ISIS. 

