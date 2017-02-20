Gloomy start to workweek but still warm

More unseasonable warmth is expected as we kick-off the workweek, and if the warmth wasn't Spring-Like enough for you, now we've added some thunderstorm chances into the mix. A front will be working its way through today and out ahead of it, scattered storms will be possible through much of the morning. Drier air will begin to move in as the front progresses to the east as well as cooling temperatures into tonight. Highs will be topping out in the mid 60s yet again this afternoon but lows will bottom out in the upper 30s tonight as NW flow takes back over.

Another front quickly approaches and that brings SW winds back into Siouxland allowing temps to soar back towards 70° both Tuesday and Wednesday under a beautiful, sunny sky. I hope you've enjoyed the warmth though because big chances take place into Thursday. Highs will tumble back into the mid 40s as a strong system begins to step towards the viewing area. Precipitation will start out as rain Thursday afternoon but looks to change to a wintry mix and then to all snow Thursday night. The snow then lasts all the way through our Friday with accumulating snow becoming a much stronger possibility. The winds will also be quite gusty as the storm moves through so blowing snow will be likely. Much colder air moves in behind the front with highs near freezing through the weekend.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer