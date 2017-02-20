Vice President Mike Pence opened a day of meetings at the EU and - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Vice President Mike Pence opened a day of meetings at the EU and NATO Monday

Vice President Mike Pence and European Union's foreign policy chief, Federica Mogherini
Vice President Mike Pence opened a day of meetings at the EU and NATO Monday. 

He first met with EU Foreign Policy Chief Federica Mogherini and was later welcomed by the President of the European Council Donald Tusk.

Pence was facing deep skepticism among European leaders over the foreign policy direction of the new administration of President Donald Trump.

Trump was supportive of Great Britain's vote to the exit the 28-nation EU bloc last year, known as Brexit.

And he has suggested that the EU could soon fall apart.

Pence voiced the administration's strong support for NATO over the weekend.

