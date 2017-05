A Sioux City man arrested a year-and-a-half ago for stabbing his brother has agreed to plead guilty to reduced charges.



Thirty-three-year-old Lonny Reuney has pleaded guilty to going armed with intent.



In exchange for his plea, a charge of Willful Injury Causing Serious Injury was dropped.



In October of 2015, Reuney was arrested after his brother said he had stabbed him in a home in the 1500 block of McDonald Street.



Reuney will be sentenced on April 3.



He faces up to five years in prison.