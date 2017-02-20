Friday's winter storm becoming more and more likely

Be it that it is still 4 days out, there can be much change on the track and impacts for our impending winter storm, but it's continuing to look like a stronger possibility. As of now, significant impacts are looking more certain across Siouxland and much of the Northern Plains as a strong system moves onto the Pacific Coast later on this week. Precipitation is looking to begin across the region Thursday afternoon in the form of rain. Colder temperatures will then begin to wrap into the storm and that will allow the rain to mix with and change to snow.

The winds will also be very gusty with this storm so where the snow does come down, blizzard conditions are a possibility. The snow looks to then pull out of the area Friday evening but strong NW winds will continue into the day on Saturday. It's still very early to talk totals because any wiggle in the track north or south will effect who gets the highest amount. Currently there is in increasing chance that moderate to heavy snow will fall across Siouxland with accumulating snowfall likely. Continue to stay tuned through the week as we track this storm.