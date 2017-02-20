Senator Ernst stops in Siouxland

As part of a 99 County Tour, Iowa Senator Joni Ernst, stopped in Siouxland Monday.



KTIV's Noon News Anchor Al Joens interviewed Senator Ernst.



"Senator Ernst, how are things different in Washington than a year ago?" Joens said.

"We are quite heavily working on nominations of course. We have to get the cabinet members in place. So those are moving their way through the United States Senate," Senator Joni Ernst said. "We're also working on a number of resolutions of disapproval to get rid of a lot of the regulations President Obama put into place right before he left office, things that don't make sense to us. So we are moving those out of the way and then we are focusing on legislation. We are working on repealing Obamacare and moving forward with tax reform. So we are actually very, very busy, working 24-hour shifts."

Joens asked, "What are your thoughts of the push in Mexico to stop importing corn from the U.S.?

"I know the Iowa corn growers have been concerned about this. We do get concerned about it. But understanding that we want to put America first, that's what President Trump has been stating for quite a while. So we will have to work very hard to make sure our immigration policy is strong but also that we are working on smart trade agreements with Mexico and other countries as well. So we can get our commodities into those countries," Sen. Ernst said.

Joens asked, "Earlier today you were in Monona County as part of your 99 County Tour. Small business in Iowa was the topic of that visit. What more can be done to help the small business owner?"

"One thing that I hear about every time I am visiting a small business is rules and regulations and how over burdensome they are and what we can do as politicians and elected representatives to take those thoughts and that feedback, back to Washington D.C. and see if we can make it better for those small business owners. Those that have less than 50 employees. Are there ways that we can ease up on some of those regulations? Make it less costly for them to start businesses. All of those ideas are very important that's why we do a 99 County Tour is to hear from our small businesses," Sen. Ernst said.



See Senator Ernst 99 County Tour schedule here: http://www.ernst.senate.gov/public/index.cfm/99-county-tour