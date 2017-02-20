Storm Lake Police investigate death of 2-month-old

The Storm Lake Police Department is investigating the death of a two-month-old child.

Just before noon on Saturday,police were dispatched to the Buena Vista Regional Medical Center Emergency Room in reference to a report that a female infant child had been brought to the ER by her parents.

Upon arrival at the medical center, it was determined that the child was deceased.

Police learned that the child was brought to the medical center from a residence in Storm Lake.

Police executed a search warrant at a residence in the 1100 block of Ontario Street Saturday evening in connection with the investigation.

The cause of the child’s death is unknown.

An autopsy is being performed Monday on the child at the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Ankeny, IA. The results are pending.

The identity of the child and her family are being withheld pending the outcome of an investigation.

Storm Lake Police are being assisted in the investigation by the Buena Vista County Medical Examiner’s Office, the Iowa State Medical Examiner’s Office and the Buena Vista County Attorney’s Office.