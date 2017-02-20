State pushes Ag Expo project leaders to finalize plans

Progress continues on a planned Ag Expo building in Sioux City.



But state officials would like to see it move just a little faster.



On Friday the state urged leaders to begin finalizing project details before approving funding.



The state is one of a few funding sources for the project, along with the city, county and grants.



Private funds will also be used to pay for part of the project.



City officials hope to get the state's approval in the next 60 days after finishing the design.



"We need to complete the design and there is an architect working on the final design of that. Also it's a multi-purpose facility so deciding on which components will be included in the project is one of the key elements." said Marty Dougherty, Sioux City Economic & Community Development Director.



The Ag Center is the main component of the building.



It would host equestrian events, livestock shows and other events.



Another element in discussion is a facility to host youth sports tournaments.



Construction is scheduled to begin in 2018.