Ernst: Iowa's economy depends on small businesses

The future of the economy, in Iowa, is in the hands of small businesses, and not the large corporations.

U.S. Senator Joni Ernst, of Iowa, says 97% of jobs in Iowa are from small businesses, so unless they are properly funded and supported jobs could be in jeopardy.

As Ernst continues her 2017 "99 County Tour" on Monday, she visited a small business in Monona County and laid out her goals to keep small businesses up and running. Ernst says she wanted feedback from small business owners. "Small businesses are struggling, they are struggling to survive and I think that is partly because of the Ag economy right now, but it is a struggle for them to expand and hire more people," said Teresa Miller, Executive Director Economic Development, Monona County.

The "99 County Tour" consists of town hall meetings, visiting hospitals, schools as well as with manufacturers and agricultural operations.

Small business owner, Randy Lee who recently opened American Coating and Welding says while his business is now open, ti took a lot of hard work. "It's a lot of paperwork, we are also trying to get into government contracting and the paperwork on that is phenomenal, a lot of reading.," said Randy Lee, Owner American Coating and Welding.

When all the listening is done, Senator Ernst says the next steps are simple. "We're trying to take that information, roll it into a package that I can take back to Washington, D.C. and either get rid of the rules and regulations that don't make sense or refine them so they really do work for small businesses and the folks across Iowa," said Ernst.

Since Iowa has a lot of farm to market roads, residents also want proper funding and appropriate infrastructure in place. "Roads are always a concern, in the state of Iowa, especially in small communities, they get a lot of traffic and it's always a challenge for counties to decide how spend it's dollars to keep our roads up," continued Miller.

One of the concerns also brought up is the "Iowa West Coast Initiative", which incorporates Monona, Woodbury and Plymouth Counties. They want to make sure this stays funded because it's crucial to get businesses, like American Coating and Welding, up and running.